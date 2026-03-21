Early Cherry Blossoms 2026 + Spring Planting & Low Greenhouse Setup

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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, March 21st. It’s the second day of Spring! But it’s still rather cold here in Kamakura. Still, the cherry trees are starting to bloom and people are getting ready for the blossom viewing season. I’ve done another round of up-potting and everything is looking good. And outside in the north garden I’ve set up my low-rise greenhouse that I’ve used in the spring in past years. It’ll help with hardening-off the new starts in a week or so. Let’s see how things are doing here at week’s end.
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Opening
00:47Checking on the Starts
01:15Shinsu Runner Beans Sprouted
01:36Mexican Cambuci Pimento
02:24Up-potting Velvet Bean Sprouts
05:50Tomato Plants Graduate!
07:15Pumpkins, Cucumbers & Peppers
09:22Christmas Cactus Blossoms!
09:45Setting Up Outdoor Mini-Greenhouse
20:12A Look at Saturday’s Growth
21:27Scenes of Haru-chan & Kamakura
22:23Mt. Fuji 富士山