FBI Wanted Agents To Do Wild Things That Made No Sense | Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin
Red Voice Media
Published 19 hours ago |

"Hey, you're a dude. You've got a penis. Guys with penises meet women on Saturday nights. Every Monday morning. You got to swab for syphilis." - Kyle Seraphin


"I didn't see a single one [FBI leadership] of them. And there might be one that I'm aware of, not loudly, but quietly protested what they did with the COVID enforcement." - Kyle Seraphin


Watch the entire segment: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/12/fbi-whistleblower-how-it-got-out-of-control-can-it-be-saved-kyle-seraphin-foreign-domestic/ref/19


Former counterterrorism officer Drew Berquist and 20-year lawman Ray Dietrich tackle stories from both home and abroad lending their unique experiences.


This week we chatted with FBI Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin and found out just how bad the FBI really is.


