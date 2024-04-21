The Joe Rogan Experience
▶️ #2138 - Tucker Carlson
PowerfulJRE
Apr 19, 2024 • 3h 7m
🎵 https://open.spotify.com/episode/2ThIfbGXWTxBITTsj18aBw
Tucker Carlson is the host of the "Tucker Carlson Podcast" and the leading voice in American politics. After spending nearly 30 years in cable news as a host at Fox News, MSNBC, and CNN, he is reshaping the media landscape with his newly founded online media company, Tucker Carlson Network, dedicated to telling the truth.
💬 https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson
