© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Patriot Rap
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • March 07, 2021
When I came to live in this country over thirty years ago, I did so legally. I applied for my Green Card in London and waited two years until I was approved.
The greater part of the approval process was vetting my ideology.
"Miss Avedissian, are you a communist?" "No Sir, I most definitely am not." That wasn't the end of it. I was asked that question one hundred ways from Sunday. No way was I getting a Green Card if I had communist affiliations - and quite right too!
Today, as I write this, America, the country I love beyond any words that can be spoken or sung, is on the brink of a Marxist takeover. What pains me more than anything is that the people who voted for it don't even know that they voted for it. That's what happens when you let mainstream do the thinking for you.
I would rather die than live under NWO and since I have no intention of dying any time soon, I advise girding your loins! 2021 is going to make 2020 look like a dress rehearsal for a really bad amateur theater society.
Together we can prevent the destruction of this great country and reverse the erosion of our collective intellect. Please step away from partisan affiliations. Both parties are in the can. Deep State owned them all - until team Trump came along and pointed out the cesspool of corruption that passes for government. God Bless America.
My website is : www.aniavedissian.com
SUPPORT OUR CAUSE!
Hey Peeps!
I make these videos on my own dime to promote social awareness. The Patriot Rap is a clarion call to take up intellectual arms. We are prisoners of a psy-ops illusion and so very close to losing all that is good, whole and holy. Not on my watch.
All donations are gratefully received.
PayPal: https://paypal.me/AniAvedissian?locale.x=en_US
If you do not wish to use PayPal, my mailing address is
Ani Avedissian
P O Box 714
Wilsonville OR 97070 USA
Thank you and may your generosity be returned one thousand fold.
The greater part of the approval process was vetting my ideology.
"Miss Avedissian, are you a communist?" "No Sir, I most definitely am not." That wasn't the end of it. I was asked that question one hundred ways from Sunday. No way was I getting a Green Card if I had communist affiliations - and quite right too!
Today, as I write this, America, the country I love beyond any words that can be spoken or sung, is on the brink of a Marxist takeover. What pains me more than anything is that the people who voted for it don't even know that they voted for it. That's what happens when you let mainstream do the thinking for you.
I would rather die than live under NWO and since I have no intention of dying any time soon, I advise girding your loins! 2021 is going to make 2020 look like a dress rehearsal for a really bad amateur theater society.
Together we can prevent the destruction of this great country and reverse the erosion of our collective intellect. Please step away from partisan affiliations. Both parties are in the can. Deep State owned them all - until team Trump came along and pointed out the cesspool of corruption that passes for government. God Bless America.
My website is : www.aniavedissian.com
SUPPORT OUR CAUSE!
Hey Peeps!
I make these videos on my own dime to promote social awareness. The Patriot Rap is a clarion call to take up intellectual arms. We are prisoners of a psy-ops illusion and so very close to losing all that is good, whole and holy. Not on my watch.
All donations are gratefully received.
PayPal: https://paypal.me/AniAvedissian?locale.x=en_US
If you do not wish to use PayPal, my mailing address is
Ani Avedissian
P O Box 714
Wilsonville OR 97070 USA
Thank you and may your generosity be returned one thousand fold.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.