BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Are Yahweh and Allah the Same God? with Arabbible.com (Part 1)
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
168 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 2 days ago

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/are-yahweh-and-allah-same-god-arabbiblecom-part-1

More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


This week and next week we’re going to talk about Bible translations with a man who has been directly involved in translating the Bible. And this will not be a promotion for any Bible in particular, any version, unless you speak Arabic, but we will be discussing things regarding translations that can alter what God has communicated in His Word. The name of the gentleman I’ll be talking with is Tom, and that’s as much personal information about him as I will give you. Why is that? Well, Tom, as I indicated, has been involved in translating the Bible into Arabic, and that in this day of sadly, tragically, widespread Islamic terrorism puts him in harm’s way. So, for his safety, we’ll go by his first name only. Tom, welcome to Search the Scriptures 24/7.



Video Posting


Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos


Social Posting


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/

Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

X: https://x.com/thebereancall

Keywords
catholicismcalvinismberean callchris quintana
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy