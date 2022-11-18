Rise of the New Republican Party as Trump Announces 2024 Run

#Trump has announced that he will be running for President again in 2024. This comes as we see the rise of a new type of Republican who are challenging the establishment Republicans.

The Republican Party may never be the same, amid the rise of the Trump movement, and new shifts taking place within its leadership. Leading up to 2024, the United States could see the rise of a new political party under the Republican banner.

Meanwhile, the censorship establishment of Big Tech has begun to crumble. And in its wake, reformed platforms are emerging with promises to restore “citizen journalism.”

In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.

Joshua Philipp talks Trump's bid for 2024 and more news LIVE.

