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ALWAYS REMEMBER, NEVER FORGET) YOU ARE NOT CATTLE, YOU ARE NOT SHEEP (ITS TIME 2 WAKE UP, NOT 2 SLEEP)
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55 views • July 18, 2021
You want the TRUTH?
Warrior68
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/warrior68
My non censorship channe
Warrior68
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/warrior68
My non censorship channe
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