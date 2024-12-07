Seoul will vote on impeachment of the President of South Korea today.

Opposition supporters have already gathered outside the country's parliament. They are demanding the resignation of Yun Seok-yol, who recently attempted to introduce martial law and disperse the legislative bodies of power.

Earlier it was reported that 191 out of 300 deputies had already signed a statement on the impeachment of the president. But the decision requires 200 votes, and only deputies from pro-presidential parties can provide the missing votes.

Adding:

About 150,000 people attended a rally in Seoul demanding the resignation of the president, Yonhap News Agency reports. (may not post video)

A parallel rally by conservative groups in support of the president is taking place at Gwanghwamun Square in the city center.

Adding:

South Korean President Dictator Yoon Suk-yeol will address the nation ahead of the National Assembly's vote on his impeachment, Yonhap reported.

Adding:

South Korean President Yoon Likely to Survive Impeachment After Opposition Boycott

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol appears set to survive an impeachment vote after lawmakers from the governing party boycotted the session on Saturday.

The dramatic day in parliament saw multiple lawmakers leave the chamber ahead of the vote to impeach Yoon over his decision to impose a short-lived martial law earlier this week. Only two governing lawmakers remained in the chamber, with one returning to cast a vote against the motion.

Outside the parliamentary hall, opposition lawmakers could be heard shouting, “Go inside [the chamber]!” and labeling the boycotters as “cowards.”

If the impeachment motion fails as expected, the next opportunity for lawmakers to vote on Yoon’s removal will be on Wednesday, December 11.



