WHAT THE GOVERNMENT HAD PLANNED FOR YOU UNTIL IT WENT ALL WRONG!!!!!!!!!! OHHHHHH!

5G IS RADIATION IN MM WAVES AND IS TOXIC AND DEADLY TO MANKIND

DONT BE FOOLED FROM THOSE WILLING TO TAKE MONEY TO LIE OR HOLD FALSE WITNESS TO A GLOBAL KILLER AND THREAT TO CIVILIZATION , ITS TO WIPE YOU ALL OUT IN 1 BLAST OF RADIOACTIVE BLAST EXPLODING YOU FROM THE INSIDE!

REMOVE THE TOWERS NOW WHILE YOU STILL HAVE CHANCE!

