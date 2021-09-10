© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Attack on America! Urgent Prayer Alert!
Follow
2
Share
Report
423 views • September 10, 2021
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/america-attack-urgent-prayer-alert/
Prophetess Elizabeth says in this message, "I believe that the LORD is warning us that there is something very dangerous coming upon the U.S.AS. It will involve several cites.....'7' in the dream represents 'many,'....not necessarily that exact number."
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/america-attack-urgent-prayer-alert/
Prophetess Elizabeth says in this message, "I believe that the LORD is warning us that there is something very dangerous coming upon the U.S.AS. It will involve several cites.....'7' in the dream represents 'many,'....not necessarily that exact number."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.