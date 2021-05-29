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RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION BADGE SUCCESS
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370 views • May 29, 2021
May 27, 2021
This is an information card that EDUCATES ignorant people on their rights and the laws that protect them. I'm an educator, and this is a TOOL to educate others.
learn more here:
www.thehealthyamerican.org/religious-exemption-card
Subscribe for my action emails here: https://www.TheHealthyAmerican.org
Subscribe to my ad-free censorship-free private platform here:
https://PeggyHall.tv
This is an information card that EDUCATES ignorant people on their rights and the laws that protect them. I'm an educator, and this is a TOOL to educate others.
learn more here:
www.thehealthyamerican.org/religious-exemption-card
Subscribe for my action emails here: https://www.TheHealthyAmerican.org
Subscribe to my ad-free censorship-free private platform here:
https://PeggyHall.tv
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