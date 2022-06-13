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ROE REVERSAL TODAY? National Guard Deployed | EP2992-8AM #SBN #TRUTH #TRUTHSOCIAL RUMBLE SHOW LINK: https://rumble.com/embed/v15olh7/?pub=24ns9
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SANTILLI BRIGADE SUBSCRIBER-EXCLUSIVE LIVE SHOW CHAT: ROE REVERSAL TODAY? National Guard Deployed | EP2992-8AM
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📺 RUMBLE SHOW LINK: https://rumble.com/embed/v15olh7/?pub=24ns9
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