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UK Column News - 3rd February 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 3rd February 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/cnJ_sguaGp4

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.

00:33​ - Antibody Study Being Misreported?

Sources:
**********

UK Biobank Study: - https://bit.ly/3jeB1Yb





02:02​ - State Policy Inspired by Hollywood?

Sources:
**********

ITV Article: - https://bit.ly/3jclOXi





03:12​ - Surge Testing For Asymptomatic People

Sources:
***********

UK Government Statement: - https://bit.ly/3tmZ63A




05:29​ - No Going Back To Normal

Sources:
*********

IFG Report: - https://bit.ly/3jha46a

Delingpole Patrick Woods: - https://bit.ly/39JFrDb

IFG Board: - https://bit.ly/3as9EWx

IFG Funders: - https://bit.ly/3as9Sgl




14:20​ - Are COVID 19 Vaccines Causing Harm?

Sources:
************

James Dellingpole Tweet: - https://bit.ly/36CM0pd

UM Medical Freedom Alliance Letter: - https://bit.ly/36DA6eq

BBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3oKZFAK

UKC Article: - https://bit.ly/3jdwOng





18:10​ - Fact Checking The Fact Checkers

Sources:
**********

FDD Statement: https://cutt.ly/Mkgg4ou






20:06​ - While Vaccine Ethics Aren't Law They Are Hard To Ignore, Though Forced Vaccine Is Unlawful

Sources:
**********

Council of Europe Resolution 2361: - https://bit.ly/3rhyAa5

PM article: - https://cutt.ly/lkgz7vk




30:21​ - EU Open To Vaccines From Russia

Sources:
**********

EU Statement: - https://cutt.ly/mkgcYf9

MHRA Yellow Card: - https://cutt.ly/0kgvglg




31:42​ - Chris Whitty Accused Of Lying Upsets The Media




33:18​ - Tescos Face A Legal Challenge From Disabled Person

Sources:
**********

Newbury Today Article: - https://cutt.ly/KkgbWOT

Telegraph Article: - https://cutt.ly/ykgbKnn

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/sJeiU





41:50​ - Possible Correction On UK Column Swab Story




45:00​ - World Economic Forum Seeks To Remove Carbon From The World Which Means Us

Sources:
**********

Mission Possible: - https://cutt.ly/ikgQZVQ

Lord Adair Turner RMI Profile: - https://cutt.ly/CkgWKoM




50:38​ - SNP Implosion Exposes The End of Traditional Political In Scotland and The UK

Sources:
**********

Daily Record Article: - https://cutt.ly/fkgW1tZ

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/nNOwY

Northern Exposure Report: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/progressive-collapse

Norman Dodd Interview: - https://cutt.ly/8kgEU0p

UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/psychological-attack-uk-part-2





01:03:14​ - Fact Checking Official Trust

Sources:
**********

MBFC UK Column 2018: - https://cutt.ly/nkgRzf5

MBFC UK COlumn Now: - https://cutt.ly/1kgRYnL

MBFC Methodology: - https://cutt.ly/pkgTwl1
Keywords
vaccinespandemicdeathsschoolsunemploymenttestsdangerpovertymaskshungerlockdowncoronavirussocial distancingnasal
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