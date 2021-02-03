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UK Column News - 3rd February 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 3rd February 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/cnJ_sguaGp4
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.
00:33 - Antibody Study Being Misreported?
Sources:
**********
UK Biobank Study: - https://bit.ly/3jeB1Yb
02:02 - State Policy Inspired by Hollywood?
Sources:
**********
ITV Article: - https://bit.ly/3jclOXi
03:12 - Surge Testing For Asymptomatic People
Sources:
***********
UK Government Statement: - https://bit.ly/3tmZ63A
05:29 - No Going Back To Normal
Sources:
*********
IFG Report: - https://bit.ly/3jha46a
Delingpole Patrick Woods: - https://bit.ly/39JFrDb
IFG Board: - https://bit.ly/3as9EWx
IFG Funders: - https://bit.ly/3as9Sgl
14:20 - Are COVID 19 Vaccines Causing Harm?
Sources:
************
James Dellingpole Tweet: - https://bit.ly/36CM0pd
UM Medical Freedom Alliance Letter: - https://bit.ly/36DA6eq
BBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3oKZFAK
UKC Article: - https://bit.ly/3jdwOng
18:10 - Fact Checking The Fact Checkers
Sources:
**********
FDD Statement: https://cutt.ly/Mkgg4ou
20:06 - While Vaccine Ethics Aren't Law They Are Hard To Ignore, Though Forced Vaccine Is Unlawful
Sources:
**********
Council of Europe Resolution 2361: - https://bit.ly/3rhyAa5
PM article: - https://cutt.ly/lkgz7vk
30:21 - EU Open To Vaccines From Russia
Sources:
**********
EU Statement: - https://cutt.ly/mkgcYf9
MHRA Yellow Card: - https://cutt.ly/0kgvglg
31:42 - Chris Whitty Accused Of Lying Upsets The Media
33:18 - Tescos Face A Legal Challenge From Disabled Person
Sources:
**********
Newbury Today Article: - https://cutt.ly/KkgbWOT
Telegraph Article: - https://cutt.ly/ykgbKnn
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/sJeiU
41:50 - Possible Correction On UK Column Swab Story
45:00 - World Economic Forum Seeks To Remove Carbon From The World Which Means Us
Sources:
**********
Mission Possible: - https://cutt.ly/ikgQZVQ
Lord Adair Turner RMI Profile: - https://cutt.ly/CkgWKoM
50:38 - SNP Implosion Exposes The End of Traditional Political In Scotland and The UK
Sources:
**********
Daily Record Article: - https://cutt.ly/fkgW1tZ
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/nNOwY
Northern Exposure Report: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/progressive-collapse
Norman Dodd Interview: - https://cutt.ly/8kgEU0p
UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/psychological-attack-uk-part-2
01:03:14 - Fact Checking Official Trust
Sources:
**********
MBFC UK Column 2018: - https://cutt.ly/nkgRzf5
MBFC UK COlumn Now: - https://cutt.ly/1kgRYnL
MBFC Methodology: - https://cutt.ly/pkgTwl1
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/cnJ_sguaGp4
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.
00:33 - Antibody Study Being Misreported?
Sources:
**********
UK Biobank Study: - https://bit.ly/3jeB1Yb
02:02 - State Policy Inspired by Hollywood?
Sources:
**********
ITV Article: - https://bit.ly/3jclOXi
03:12 - Surge Testing For Asymptomatic People
Sources:
***********
UK Government Statement: - https://bit.ly/3tmZ63A
05:29 - No Going Back To Normal
Sources:
*********
IFG Report: - https://bit.ly/3jha46a
Delingpole Patrick Woods: - https://bit.ly/39JFrDb
IFG Board: - https://bit.ly/3as9EWx
IFG Funders: - https://bit.ly/3as9Sgl
14:20 - Are COVID 19 Vaccines Causing Harm?
Sources:
************
James Dellingpole Tweet: - https://bit.ly/36CM0pd
UM Medical Freedom Alliance Letter: - https://bit.ly/36DA6eq
BBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3oKZFAK
UKC Article: - https://bit.ly/3jdwOng
18:10 - Fact Checking The Fact Checkers
Sources:
**********
FDD Statement: https://cutt.ly/Mkgg4ou
20:06 - While Vaccine Ethics Aren't Law They Are Hard To Ignore, Though Forced Vaccine Is Unlawful
Sources:
**********
Council of Europe Resolution 2361: - https://bit.ly/3rhyAa5
PM article: - https://cutt.ly/lkgz7vk
30:21 - EU Open To Vaccines From Russia
Sources:
**********
EU Statement: - https://cutt.ly/mkgcYf9
MHRA Yellow Card: - https://cutt.ly/0kgvglg
31:42 - Chris Whitty Accused Of Lying Upsets The Media
33:18 - Tescos Face A Legal Challenge From Disabled Person
Sources:
**********
Newbury Today Article: - https://cutt.ly/KkgbWOT
Telegraph Article: - https://cutt.ly/ykgbKnn
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/sJeiU
41:50 - Possible Correction On UK Column Swab Story
45:00 - World Economic Forum Seeks To Remove Carbon From The World Which Means Us
Sources:
**********
Mission Possible: - https://cutt.ly/ikgQZVQ
Lord Adair Turner RMI Profile: - https://cutt.ly/CkgWKoM
50:38 - SNP Implosion Exposes The End of Traditional Political In Scotland and The UK
Sources:
**********
Daily Record Article: - https://cutt.ly/fkgW1tZ
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/nNOwY
Northern Exposure Report: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/progressive-collapse
Norman Dodd Interview: - https://cutt.ly/8kgEU0p
UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/psychological-attack-uk-part-2
01:03:14 - Fact Checking Official Trust
Sources:
**********
MBFC UK Column 2018: - https://cutt.ly/nkgRzf5
MBFC UK COlumn Now: - https://cutt.ly/1kgRYnL
MBFC Methodology: - https://cutt.ly/pkgTwl1
Keywords
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