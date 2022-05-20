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👀 WATCH - US Senator Joe Manchin asks federal Interior Secretary Deb Haaland about a memo cancelling oil drilling lease sales, which appears to be based on politics - not economics or security.
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161 views • May 20, 2022
👀 WATCH - US Senator Joe Manchin asks federal Interior Secretary Deb Haaland about a memo cancelling oil drilling lease sales, which appears to be based on politics - not economics or security.
Last week, the Biden regime announced it was cancelling the sale of new oil and gas leases, claiming at the time there is a lack of industry interest. This memo insinuates that the regime intends to end all drilling and exploration on federal lands permanently, without regard to energy or other interests.
The national average for a gallon of unleaded gasoline is currently $4.59, the highest price ever. Truckers on the East Coast are being told there will be shortages of diesel this summer.
Last week, the Biden regime announced it was cancelling the sale of new oil and gas leases, claiming at the time there is a lack of industry interest. This memo insinuates that the regime intends to end all drilling and exploration on federal lands permanently, without regard to energy or other interests.
The national average for a gallon of unleaded gasoline is currently $4.59, the highest price ever. Truckers on the East Coast are being told there will be shortages of diesel this summer.
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