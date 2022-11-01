5th Generation Warfare It is what is being used against us right now - What it is and how it works

Jim Crenshaw
Nov 1, 2022
Jordan Sather explains what our own governments are doing to us in the western countries. 5th Generation warfare is warfare you cannot see. Think silent weapons for quiet warfare. More on that here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UAehi4ZGiqHz/
Propaganda, RF frequencies, poisoning of our air, food and water. THE COVID VACCINATIONS that cause death and disease, the destruction of the family, the lowering of the IQ of society, the massive influx of illegal aliens and the list goes on. It is infiltration over invasion. A war highly dependent on technology as a weapon.
Source: Jordan Sather: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jordansather/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/ceksjQ2nbiRM
