Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
5th Generation Warfare It is what is being used against us right now - What it is and how it works
211 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 21 days ago |
Donate

Jim Crenshaw


Nov 1, 2022


Jordan Sather explains what our own governments are doing to us in the western countries. 5th Generation warfare is warfare you cannot see. Think silent weapons for quiet warfare. More on that here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/UAehi4ZGiqHz/

Propaganda, RF frequencies, poisoning of our air, food and water. THE COVID VACCINATIONS that cause death and disease, the destruction of the family, the lowering of the IQ of society, the massive influx of illegal aliens and the list goes on. It is infiltration over invasion. A war highly dependent on technology as a weapon.

Source: Jordan Sather: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jordansather/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/ceksjQ2nbiRM


Keywords
current eventsvaccinationspropagandatechnologywarwarfareillegal aliensinfiltration5th generationsilent weaponspoisoninggovernmentswestern countriescoviddestruction of the familyrf frequencieslowering iq

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket