EP 2835-8AM PUTIN SENDS 400 MERCINARIES TO KYIV TO ASSASSINATE ZELENSKY  

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•Private militia known as the Wagner Group ‘flown in from Africa five weeks ago’
•It is run by oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of the Russian president
•Highly trained operatives have a 23-strong kill list including the PM and cabinet
More than 400 Russian mercenaries have been flown in from Africa to assassinate Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, it was revealed last night.
A private militia known as the Wagner Group allegedly has orders from Vladimir Putin to take out Zelensky – and 23 other government figures – to allow Moscow to take over its eastern European neighbour.
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