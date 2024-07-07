UK Prime Minister A SabbathKeeper. Oklahoma Law Mandates Bible In Public School. Image of the Beast

UK’s new prime minister, Keir Starmer, observes Shabbat, supports Israel and vows to fight antisemitism. For the first time ever, 10 Downing St., the official residence of the United Kingdom’s prime minister, will be home to a practicing Jewish family.





Keir Starmer, whose wife is Jewish, was sworn in Friday by King Charles III after the Labour Party won in a landslide. Though Starmer himself is not Jewish, his children are being raised Jewish and he says the family will continue to gather for Shabbat dinners while he is running the country.





Starmer has also been a strong supporter of Israel and pledges to fight the surge in antisemitism that’s plaguing the United Kingdom.





Meet Keir Starmer's Jewish wife, bringing Shabbat to No. 10 Downing Street. From regularly observing Shabbat to maintaining strong connections with the Jewish community, Victoria's influence extends beyond the domestic sphere.





Oklahoma state superintendent announces all schools must incorporate the Bible and the Ten Commandments in curriculums. All Oklahoma schools are required to incorporate the Bible and the Ten Commandments in their curriculums, effective immediately, the state’s chief education officer announced in a memorandum Thursday.





Oklahoma schools head Ryan Walters: Teachers who won't teach Bible could lose license. In an interview with NBC News, Walters discussed his new Bible instruction mandate and the consequences for those who don't comply.





Biblical push in schools poses major test for separation of church and state. Oklahoma joined Louisiana last week in insisting that biblical teachings have a place in the classroom, alarming civil liberties groups that say lawmakers are trying to evangelize students in taxpayer-funded schools.





Biden to speak at Philadelphia church service Sunday, will take part in Harrisburg campaign event.





In new plans for Pa. visit, Biden will attend church in Philly Sunday before traveling to Harrisburg. The event is one in a string of events Biden's campaign scheduled this weekend. President Joe Biden will attend a predominately Black church in Philadelphia Sunday morning before traveling to a campaign event in Harrisburg Sunday afternoon, his campaign announced Friday evening. Biden will deliver remarks after the church service in Philadelphia, his campaign said. It did not identify the church or provide a time for the service.





