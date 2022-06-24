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【Miles Grand Live】6/22/2022: The case of Beijing International Trust is a big deal, which is like what had happened to the Ping An Group back then. The shareholders of Beijing International Trust are either the Standing Committee members of the CCP's Beijing Municipal Committee or the members of the CCP's Politburo Standing Committee