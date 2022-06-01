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You are at WAR ... You are under attack
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45 views • June 01, 2022
The interesting, confusing aspect of Fourth Generation Warfare is that the attackers know they are at war, they know their enemy, they work incessantly on multiple fronts while the other side remains unaware until it is too late ... or so they hope.
I am not alone in raising this alarm, but in this video I provide a little snapshot. Hopefully I open your eyes enough that you choose to learn more about this war, the future and its possible effects on you and yours.
I am not alone in raising this alarm, but in this video I provide a little snapshot. Hopefully I open your eyes enough that you choose to learn more about this war, the future and its possible effects on you and yours.
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