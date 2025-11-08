Hegseth: We are restructuring the Pentagon & our industrial base for WAR : (

Pete Hegseth:

We are not preparing for peacetime. We are restructuring the Pentagon and our industrial base for war, preparing for victory if our opponents decide to test our resilience.

He then hinted that the States are on the brink of war, "as it was in 1939 and 1981."

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth addresses defense leaders, military commanders, and officials at the National War College on Friday afternoon. Hegseth is expected to reveal changes in how the Pentagon buys and builds weapons, following an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in April.

