Hegseth: We are restructuring the Pentagon & our industrial base for WAR : (
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
23 hours ago

Pete Hegseth:

We are not preparing for peacetime. We are restructuring the Pentagon and our industrial base for war, preparing for victory if our opponents decide to test our resilience.

He then hinted that the States are on the brink of war, "as it was in 1939 and 1981."

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth addresses defense leaders, military commanders, and officials at the National War College on Friday afternoon. Hegseth is expected to reveal changes in how the Pentagon buys and builds weapons, following an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in April.

"We’re not building for peacetime. We are pivoting the Pentagon and our industrial base to a wartime footing."

Adding: 

Istanbul (Turkey) Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu and 37 other Israeli officials.

