Dr Andrew Kaufman ft. Billy Watson: What is TERRAIN Water Hydration to Health! [18.06.2022]

ATTENTION!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer... - Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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[June 15, 2022] The Way of Water! Dr. Andrew Kaufman introduces the modern revolution of water science and explains its key implications for our health.Billy Watson hosts Andrew Kaufman M.D. to discuss Andy's new endeavor, TERRAIN: The Way Of Water Workshops, delving into revelations about water.





Billy drops some tough questions prompting Dr. Andy to share unique advice on how to better hydrate and heal.





From cancer to global tyranny to questioning all of history, Billy and Andy offer a critical and thoughtful discussion and some great tips for your health and well-being.

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Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!

TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]

The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.

Are the Satanist Trying To Kill us 'Softly'? [25.06.2021]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zCvEaD9tKu0Z/





Timeline + Content:

00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement

00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'

01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials

01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials

02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke

03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials

04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D





https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/

https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html

https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794

https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299

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TERRAIN Trailer: Another 'Strike' from Satanic YouTube Today! Part 1/2 [20.02.2022]

Note: I've have it like this from the beginning when this Plan-Demic started from dec 2019 and the worldvide lockdown in march 2020, that if I just can 'wake up' one person once in a while, the goal is reached... There fore I still share small trailers on my YouTube channel no 2.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/u3QFqEkg1qWz/

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'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!





The Viral Delusion Part 1 Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/





The Untold Story Behind The Pandemic. The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering.





The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3gApFs1O9jo/





The Viral Delusion Part 3: The Mask of Death, The Plague, Smallpox and The Spanish Flu! [04.04.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/aIx9Mbrk659l/





The Viral Delusion Part 4 - AIDS, The Deadly Deception! [04.04.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/U1CWUCyNcCrv/





The Viral Delusion Part 5 - Sequencing The 'Virus' Without The 'Virus'! [06.04.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/l0VxeY70Z53a/

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June 18th, 2022 - 9 views

DrAndrewKaufman

6,962 Followers

https://odysee.com/@DrAndrewKaufman:f/Hydration_to_Health_with_Billy_Watson_and_Andrew_Kaufman_MD.:5

https://odysee.com/@DrAndrewKaufman:f







