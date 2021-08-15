WOE! WOE! WOE! To The Nations Of The Earth For Corrupting God's Creation With Covid Vaccines

WOE! WOE! WOE!Time is up. Choose your side now and understand both choices means suffering; you suffer now for refusing to be covid vaccinated or you get covid vaccinated and suffer both satans wrath and Gods wrath including losing your soul to hell fire. The suffering now for refusing covid vaccines will seem but a moment, light affliction once we enter eternity.Corrupting your flesh like days of Noah will cost you your soul2 Corinthians 4:17King James Version17 For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, worketh for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory;Romans 8:18-19King James Version18 For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us.19 For the earnest expectation of the creature waiteth for the manifestation of the sons of God.Acts 14:22King James Version22 Confirming the souls of the disciples, and exhorting them to continue in the faith, and that we must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom of God.