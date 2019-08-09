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Democrats Hope To Start Race War And Blame Trump Ahead Of 2020 Election - War Room Full Show
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44 views • August 09, 2019
Today's War Room Owen Shroyer debuts footage of a deranged protester who got in his face calling him a white boy colonizer before breaking his microphone. Also, transexual individuals were interviewed about Drag Queen Story time. Callers weigh in on this and other current events.
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