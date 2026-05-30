MK Ultra Survivor Exposes the Hidden World Under Disneyland SURVIVOR STORIES EP01, Part 2

Man in America - March 28, 2026

https://rumble.com/c/ManInAmerica?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v3_sa_o



https://rumble.com/v77r6ry-mk-ultra-survivor-exposes-the-hidden-world-under-disneyland-survivor-storie.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_ucp_l



In Part Two of my conversation with J.R. Sweet, an MK Ultra survivor, former CIA-programmed sleeper assassin, and whistleblower born into a Satanic bloodline, we go deeper into the machinery itself. Building on the foundation laid in Part One, J.R. takes us beneath Disneyland literally, into a hidden world operating just below the surface of one of the most recognizable places on earth. He also walks us through "the most dangerous game," accounts of programming embedded inside everyday institutions, and what he believes is a vast network of mind-controlled individuals living among us. This is not an abstract conversation about corruption. It is a firsthand account of specific places, specific mechanisms, and the specific ways human beings are turned into weapons of the state and then discarded.

⚠️ WARNING: This episode contains extremely disturbing and graphic subject matter, including descriptions of violence, abuse, and ritual trauma. Viewer discretion is strongly advised. This content is intended for adults (18+) only and may be triggering for survivors of trauma or programming. This episode should never be shown to children.