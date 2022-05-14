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Atheists Come From Rocks According To Evolution
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21 views • May 14, 2022
Apologist Justin Derby discusses how despite evolutionists claims to the contrary, evolution teaches that all human beings (including atheists) ultimately come from rocks.

Did Kent Hovind prove that atheists do believe they came from rocks?:
https://www.quora.com/Did-Kent-Hovind-prove-that-atheists-do-believe-they-came-from-rocks

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liesevolutionapologeticsatheistsexposedoriginsrocks
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