COUNTDOWN 2030 - PART 2 - You will own nothing (ChildrensHealthDefense documentary)

COUNTDOWN 2030 - PART 2





Curated in South Africa, this film exposes the real "Sustainable Development" goals of UN Agenda 21, now known as Agenda 2030, in planning for many years.





The World Economic Forum (WEF) and the United Nations (UN) have signed an agreement to accelerate this plan for the world, which coincides with the plans of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in which their founder & executive Chairman, Klaus Schwab, clearly outlines in his book, "COVID-19: The Great Reset" published a few months after the start of Covid-19. One of the 8 predictions on their website is that by 2030 you will OWN NOTHING and be HAPPY:

This curated compilation/video explains their plan with excerpts from Sky news, great documentaries, interviews, Senator hearings etc. like “The Big Reset Movie”, “The New Normal” Documentary, the “Plandemic” and the “The Best Kept Secret” Documentary series, Australian Politician Hon Ann Bressington, Rosa Koire, Vera Sharav, Senators Alex Antic & Malcolm Roberts, Sean Stone, James Bermas, Dr Astrid Stuckelberger, Dutch politician Thierry Baudet, Sky News host Rowan Dean, Kim Iversen and Robert F Kennedy jr.





You might wonder why “you will be happy” when you will own nothing…..this is where the METAVERSE comes in, also explained.





Unfortunately, with the censorship and the fact that mainstream media, Google & ‘fact checkers’ are funded & controlled by the same people behind this diabolical plan, it is very difficult to understand the real meaning behind “Build back better”, “The Great Reset” and/or “Agenda 21/2030”. Just a few months ago the words “New World Order” was a conspiracy theory, now it is openly spoken about by Politicians. The title of this year’s (2022) World Government Summit was even called “Are we ready for a New World Order”





This might be the most important 1 hour 45 min you spend, unless you don’t mind ending up ‘owning nothing’, being tracked & 24/7 surveilled (under your skin, as per WEF Agenda Contributor, Yuval Noah Harari) and ending up with CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency), UBI (Universal Basic Income) and eventually Social Credit System. To understand more about the World Economic Forum’s role in apartheid South Africa and the influence that the WEF Young Global Leaders Program have in Governments, watch Part 1 of Countdown 2030: https://rumble.com/v2236pw-countdown-2030-part-1.html