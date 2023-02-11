Create New Account
EU lost the Russian financial assets they froze.
andreash
Published Yesterday

EU lawyers say the bloc has failed to locate more than 80% of the Russian financial assets it has frozen, as officials seek to give billions in cash to Ukraine, claiming the move is entirely legal. According to estimates based on a Bank of Russia report, nearly $300 billion worth of Russian assets are currently frozen in the EU.  

https://rumble.com/c/RTNews

globalist eu scam stolen rt

