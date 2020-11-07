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Διαδηλώσεις ανά τον κόσμο κατά των μέτρων για τον κορωνοϊό -World demos against corona measures
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24 views • November 07, 2020
Το βίντεο προφανώς δημιουργήθηκε για να προσκαλέσει στη διαδήλωση της 30ης Αυγούστου στη Μαδρίτη. Περισσότερα δεν γνωρίζουμε, αλλά είναι συγκλονιστικές οι εικόνες των ανθρώπων που ξεσηκώθηκαν κατά των μέτρων σε Ευρώπη και Αμερική.
Το βρήκαμε στο ΦΒ.
Το βίντεο αυτό, όπως και όλα τα βίντεο στο κανάλι μας, αναρτήθηκε με μοναδικό σκοπό τη διάσωση των πληροφοριών από τη διαδικτυακή λογοκρισία.
Aποποίηση: Το βίντεο δεν έχει κερδοσκοπικό χαρακτήρα και δεν σκοπεύω να παραβιάσω τα πνευματικά δικαιώματα κανενός ατόμου ή εταιρίας. Τα πνευματικά δικαιώματα του οπτικο-ακουστικού περιεχομένου ΔΕΝ ΑΝΗΚΟΥΝ ΣΕ ΜΕΝΑ.
This channel is non profit, not commercial! Videos may contain copyrighted material. The copyright to the audio content DOES NOT BELONG TO ME . All trademarks and copyrights remain the property of their respective owners. Copyright disclaimer: Reference to and citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. According to Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.
Το βρήκαμε στο ΦΒ.
Το βίντεο αυτό, όπως και όλα τα βίντεο στο κανάλι μας, αναρτήθηκε με μοναδικό σκοπό τη διάσωση των πληροφοριών από τη διαδικτυακή λογοκρισία.
Aποποίηση: Το βίντεο δεν έχει κερδοσκοπικό χαρακτήρα και δεν σκοπεύω να παραβιάσω τα πνευματικά δικαιώματα κανενός ατόμου ή εταιρίας. Τα πνευματικά δικαιώματα του οπτικο-ακουστικού περιεχομένου ΔΕΝ ΑΝΗΚΟΥΝ ΣΕ ΜΕΝΑ.
This channel is non profit, not commercial! Videos may contain copyrighted material. The copyright to the audio content DOES NOT BELONG TO ME . All trademarks and copyrights remain the property of their respective owners. Copyright disclaimer: Reference to and citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. According to Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.
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