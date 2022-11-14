He Knows His Way Around To Stealing Our Soul

We are not smarter than the devil and we cannot outsmart him. If you have a Doctorate in Theology; the devil can use it to deceive you. The devil has to his credit some of God's own angels on his side. He has also joined what we know as the church and he is leading many ministries with his ministers transformed into ministers of righteousness. The devil had chief priest to take his side against Jesus. If we do not watch for our soul; the devil is a thief and will use our ignorance of what he is doing to get us on his side.

