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MAGNETGATE: INOCULATED PEOPLE ARE SUPERCONDUCTORS SINCE THE GRAPHENE OXIDE THEY HAVE IN THEIR BODIES IS A 5G FREQUENCY MULTIPLIER
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480 views • June 19, 2021
More info: https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/radio-el-mirador-del-gallo.html
La Quinta Columna (Dr. José Luis Sevillano and biostatistician Ricardo Delgado, https://www.laquintacolumna.net) has discovered that graphene oxide is the component responsible of the magnetic phenomenon so many people are experiencing. Graphene oxide is being used as an adjuvant in vaccines and it's causing way too many secondary effects and even deaths. The only way to stop it is denouncing it.
"The risk of being inoculated —of being graphene that nanomaterial—, already has a cytotoxicity by itself. But in synergic interaction with these external electromagnetic fields, the famous radiofrequency antenna and certain emission frequencies is multiplied, because precisely the graphene oxide acts as a frequency multiplier (https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/la-quinta-columna-graphene-5G.html), specifically microwaves. In other words: the person becomes a super conductor.
(...) To those people who are listening to us: it's important, extremely urgent, that if you present magnetism (https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/dr-jose-luis-sevillano-calls-on-people.html) it's not funny at all. It's very important, and above all alarming because, they are not aware or normally they aren't aware that this anomaly in a world where we are living and where more and more radiofrequency antennas are proliferating (https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/la-quinta-columna-5G-graphene-oxide-and-neuro-rights.html), this has a lethal interaction."
-Ricardo Delgado.
La Quinta Columna (Dr. José Luis Sevillano and biostatistician Ricardo Delgado, https://www.laquintacolumna.net) has discovered that graphene oxide is the component responsible of the magnetic phenomenon so many people are experiencing. Graphene oxide is being used as an adjuvant in vaccines and it's causing way too many secondary effects and even deaths. The only way to stop it is denouncing it.
"The risk of being inoculated —of being graphene that nanomaterial—, already has a cytotoxicity by itself. But in synergic interaction with these external electromagnetic fields, the famous radiofrequency antenna and certain emission frequencies is multiplied, because precisely the graphene oxide acts as a frequency multiplier (https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/la-quinta-columna-graphene-5G.html), specifically microwaves. In other words: the person becomes a super conductor.
(...) To those people who are listening to us: it's important, extremely urgent, that if you present magnetism (https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/dr-jose-luis-sevillano-calls-on-people.html) it's not funny at all. It's very important, and above all alarming because, they are not aware or normally they aren't aware that this anomaly in a world where we are living and where more and more radiofrequency antennas are proliferating (https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/la-quinta-columna-5G-graphene-oxide-and-neuro-rights.html), this has a lethal interaction."
-Ricardo Delgado.
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