The Whole World Is Headed For ‘X’, The Letter Of The Coming Antichrist-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JULY 24 2023

Many Christians are not aware that the letter ‘X’ is directly connected to Antichrist, and minions like Elon Musk are working feverishly to bring it to life.

Perhaps you’ve heard by now that Elon Musk, the world’s richest and arguably the most influential man alive, has changed the name of his company Twitter to X, everyone is talking about it. But what you may not know is that X is one of the things that represents the coming Antichrist. Am I saying that Elon Musk is the AC? Nope, but he is one of the many minions doing advance work on that coming kingdom. 666 is the number of the Beast, but his letter is ‘X’ as in ‘x marks the spot’. When you know, you know.

“Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition; Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God. Remember ye not, that, when I was yet with you, I told you these things?” 2 Thessalonians 2:3-5 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, for years now we’ve been bringing you story after story on amazing end times events connected directly to the letter ‘X’, as you can see in the Study Helps and Links section below. This is not new, and it does not originate with Elon Musk, but pardon the pun, the SpaceX man is taking the letter ‘X’ to brand new heights. While ‘X’ is our top story today, and for good reason, it’s far from the only topic we have to talk about, not the least of which is the making of an idol out of Donald Trump. Our world is literally coming apart at the seams, and on this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we bring it all to you in living color. Buckle your seat belts, it’s going to be a bumpy ride today.