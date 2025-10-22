Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 22, 2025 - SILVER WARS and the start of ROBOT REPLACEMENT of human workers

- Gold and Silver Market Analysis (0:09)

- Studio Move and Upcoming Interviews (3:52)

- Chinese AI Breakthrough and AI Model Development (6:59)

- Amazon's Automation Plans (8:38)

- Impact of Automation on the Workforce (22:00)

- The Future of Human Labor and AI Integration (32:17)

- The Role of AI in Society and Government Control (32:32)

- The Importance of Preparedness and Self-Reliance (38:46)

- The Ethical Implications of AI and Robotics (48:53)

- The Role of AI in Communication and Reasoning (1:02:14)

- AI Models and Human Interaction (1:20:13)

- Trump Administration Announcements (1:22:33)

- Gold and Silver Market Analysis (1:23:45)

- Stable Coins and Treasury Market (1:38:21)

- Silver Market Manipulation and Squeeze (1:50:15)

- BRICS and Belt and Road Initiative (1:50:30)

- Rare Earths and U.S.-China Trade Tensions (1:55:03)

- AI and Job Replacement (2:00:09)

- DeepSea OCR and Image Compression (2:15:36)

- Manufacturing and Economic Strategy (2:18:33)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/



