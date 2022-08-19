ALEX JONES [2 of 4] Friday 8/19/22 • News, Calls, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

WEF ANNOUNCES RECRUITMENT OF 110,000 “INFORMATION WARRIORS” TO COUNTER INFOWARS.COM & THE AMERICAN PEOPLE! TUNE IN NOWIf there’s ever been any doubt that Infowars and our family of listeners & viewers are the TIP OF THE SPEAR in human resistance against the globalists’ trans-humanist, biomedical planetary takeover - Put it to rest TODAY!

The news is so insane and intense! The mask off & the NWO is out in the open… The real battle is about to begin! Tune in to learn what the enemies of freedom and humanity DO NOT want you to know! Learn how to fight back and secure our species’ destiny! The blueprint to defeat the NWO is coming! Pre-order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset before it's too late! Link in this article!

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