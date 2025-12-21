FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Proverbs 30:5-9, 20251220

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

O my Gracious, Merciful, Heavenly, Almighty, Holy Father, and YAHWEH JIREH, the LORD YAHWEH my PROVIDER in Genesis 22:14! Hallowed be Your Name! Thank You, Holy Father, for granting me the opportunity to come boldly to Your throne of Grace and Mercy because of the atoning blood sacrifice of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! My YAHWEH JIREH, I believe Your Holy Scriptures that:

1. Your Word is pure; You are a shield unto those who put their trust in You.

2. Holy Father, You have commanded me: to not add unto Your Words, lest You reprove me, and I am found a liar.

3. Two things I require of Thee, my Heavenly Father; please, deny me not before I sleep in my LORD Jesus Christ:

4. Please, remove far from me vanity and lies: give me neither poverty nor riches; feed me with food convenient for me:

5. Also, lest I be full, and deny Thee, and say, “Who is the LORD?” or lest I become poor, and steal, and take the name of my YAHWEH JIREH, the LORD YAHWEH my PROVIDER in Genesis 22:14 in vain. Amen!

Amen! (Proverbs 30:5-9, personalized KJV)

