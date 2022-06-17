Great Tribulation

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Will you choose to suffer with Christ in the wilderness walking by faith to secure your eternal soul or will you choose to be in bondage and sell your soul to live under the Antichrist satanic new world order and face the wrath of God?
Choose because we must be proven worthy. We must overcome as Jesus overcame..