Curtis Sliwa: We the people will stop this invasion.
Curtis Sliwa


I am standing outside of the TENT that Eric Adam's is putting up at our tax payers expense on Runway 19 on Floyd Bennett Field. (A flood zone). It is one of many that will be put up. They say it is for women and children. Its not. Follow the money. We the people will stop this..


@CurtisSliwa

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

