BREAKTHROUGH ** - IVERMECTIN eliminateS COVID-19 Coronavirus

** Sunday, April 05, 2020 by: Mike Adams

(Natural News) A new study published in the journal Antiviral Research finds that Ivermectin, a common agricultural drug used as a de-wormer for cats, dogs, horses and livestock — achieves a 5000-fold reduction in replication of the SARS-cov-2 “Wuhan” coronavirus.

Ivermectin is sold at agricultural supply stores and online retailers such as Amazon.com. It’s normally sold as an edible paste or a sterile solution for injection into cattle and other livestock. The drug is FDA-approved for certain treatments, although not yet FDA approved for treatment of COVID-19. We are not recommending it for human consumption until more data are available.

The study, found here, is entitled, “The FDA-approved Drug Ivermectin inhibits the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in vitro.”

“Essentially all viral material” was gone within 48 hours

Study authors describe how a single dose of Ivermectin achieved a 93% reduction of viral RNA was achieved within just 24 hours, with “essentially all viral material” gone in 48 hours.

At 24 h, there was a 93% reduction in viral RNA present in the supernatant (indicative of released virions) of samples treated with ivermectin compared to the vehicle DMSO. Similarly a 99.8% reduction in cell-associated viral RNA (indicative of unreleased and unpackaged virions) was observed with ivermectin treatment. By 48h this effect increased to an ?5000-fold reduction of viral RNA in ivermectin-treated compared to control samples, indicating that ivermectin treatment resulted in the effective loss of essentially all viral material by 48 hrs.

Furthermore, no toxicity was observed in the testing so far:

As we have observed previously no toxicity of ivermectin was observed at any of the timepoints tested, in either the sample wells or in parallel tested drug alone samples.

We now add Ivermectin to the list of candidates for low-cost, readily available treatments and possible cures

It’s criminal that Dr. Fauci and the Big Pharma establishment won’t talk about low-cost prescription drugs (like hydroxychloroquine) or simple nutritional supplements (zinc) that are available now and have a long track record of safe, effective use. Instead, they want the world to suffer and die while demanding we all wait for a vaccine that may or may not work.

In the context of this global pandemic, the active censorship of alternative treatments is nothing less than a crime against humanity.

Here are the drugs and nutrients we now list as the best candidates for urgent clinical trials, as these may turn out to be highly effective treatments or even cures for the coronavirus, especially in combination:

• Hydroxychloroquine

• Zinc

• Vitamin D

• IV vitamin C therapy

• Ivermectin

Note that two out of the five on the list are FDA-approved prescription drugs. With trillions of dollars being thrown around as bailout money, we aren’t we spending just a few million dollars to run clinical trials on these low-cost candidates?

The answer, of course, is money. Big Pharma wants to skim big money off the pandemic, and they can’t earn billions from off-patent, generic prescription drugs like hydroxychloroquine.

We are now watching the entire world be strangled to death by Big Pharma because they don’t want a natural substance or a low-cost drug to be the “hero” of this story. They want to roll out mandatory vaccines, which means they must suppress all other therapies until they have their vaccines ready (with the medical police state vaccine tracking chips installed on everyone, to boot).

That’s why I say the people dying from coronavirus right now aren’t merely dying from coronavirus alone: They’re dying from ignorance that has been put in place by Big Tech censorship, Big Pharma disinformation and the pharma-controlled fake news media establishment that suppresses truthful information about treatments that could be working right now.

In fact, I’ve written an article about how we can end the lockdowns right now and get everybody back to work by simply invoking four strategies to halt the spread of the virus.

Watch and share this urgent video that spells it all out:

Brighteon.com/bded5422-309d-48c7-859c-6de827faa8d7