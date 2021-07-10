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DR. DARRELL WOLFE TELLS EVERYONE WHAT'S COMING - NO HEAT, FOOD OR SHOPPING WITHOUT THE DEPOPULATION JAB [2021-07-09] - WIL PARANORMAL (VIDEO)
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1202 views • July 10, 2021
DR. DARRELL WOLFE TELLS EVERYONE WHAT'S COMING - NO HEAT, FOOD OR SHOPPING WITHOUT THE DEPOPULATION JAB [2021-07-09] - WIL PARANORMAL (VIDEO)
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
PREPARE MENTALLY FOR WHAT'S COMING!! HEED THE WARNING.. [2021-06-26] - THE FRIAR (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EA4OrH8rTiiu/
INVESTIGATING FEMA MASS GRAVE SITES BEING HIDDEN IN HOUSTON, TEXAS FOR SOME FUTURE EVENT [2009]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ccqUO5Mr9bAR/
PREPARE MENTALLY FOR WHAT'S COMING!! HEED THE WARNING.. [2021-06-26] - THE FRIAR (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RDJUgFgWZJlJ/
MASSIVE FEMA CONCRETE TOMBS BEING PRE-STAGED NEAR SEVERAL LARGE CITIES IN ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA [2009] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RDJUgFgWZJlJ/
FEMA-CDC PLASTIC COFFINS INVESTIGATED [2005] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4Zszxh5U9niI/
PLASTIC COFFIN FACTORY WITH 500,000 COFFINS IN THE MIDDLE OF GEORGIA [2000] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ht2cWN9WfyQK/
Wil Paranormal @ Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
PREPARE MENTALLY FOR WHAT'S COMING!! HEED THE WARNING.. [2021-06-26] - THE FRIAR (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EA4OrH8rTiiu/
INVESTIGATING FEMA MASS GRAVE SITES BEING HIDDEN IN HOUSTON, TEXAS FOR SOME FUTURE EVENT [2009]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ccqUO5Mr9bAR/
PREPARE MENTALLY FOR WHAT'S COMING!! HEED THE WARNING.. [2021-06-26] - THE FRIAR (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RDJUgFgWZJlJ/
MASSIVE FEMA CONCRETE TOMBS BEING PRE-STAGED NEAR SEVERAL LARGE CITIES IN ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA [2009] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RDJUgFgWZJlJ/
FEMA-CDC PLASTIC COFFINS INVESTIGATED [2005] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4Zszxh5U9niI/
PLASTIC COFFIN FACTORY WITH 500,000 COFFINS IN THE MIDDLE OF GEORGIA [2000] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ht2cWN9WfyQK/
Wil Paranormal @ Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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