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Battle For Mariupol Is Not Over, Azov Battalion Commander Says
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81 views • May 03, 2022
NBC News.
Konstantin Nemichev, who heads the Kraken unit of the Azov Battalion, said his troops were "carrying out a huge and important mission" in the besieged port city of Mariupol. The Azov Battalion is part of the Ukrainian National Guard, but it also has historical links to neo-Nazis.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bIeL2RAv4v4
Konstantin Nemichev, who heads the Kraken unit of the Azov Battalion, said his troops were "carrying out a huge and important mission" in the besieged port city of Mariupol. The Azov Battalion is part of the Ukrainian National Guard, but it also has historical links to neo-Nazis.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bIeL2RAv4v4
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