Movie Star has VAXX poison injection induced CANCER

Jane Fonda, 84, Gives Health Update After Cancer Diagnosis: ‘Not Going to Stop Me’

She shared smiling photos while she radiated energy.

Jane Fonda isn’t letting a cancer diagnosis slow her down. After the 84-year-old was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in September, fans have been anxiously awaiting a health update from the former Grace and Frankie star.

In a new blog post, Fonda gave fans what they’ve been waiting for, offering an update on her health while traveling the country on the campaign trail. The 9 to 5 star shared some photos and noted that cancer hasn’t made a dent in her drive to continue working.

“It fills me with hope and inspiration and my lymphoma is not going to stop me,” she wrote in the blog post.

Fonda seems to be in good spirits, too. She recently posed for an Instagram photo with friends and was all smiles. And, in a new Instagram video, the long-time activist was booming with energy as she announced upcoming events she planned to attend.

While any type of cancer is serious, this type is not uncommon. Non-Hodgkins lymphoma (NHL) is a type of cancer that starts in white blood cells and often affects the lymph nodes. According to the American Cancer Society, NHL has impacted over 80,000 people in 2022.

https://t.me/covidbc/4691

Mirrored - Boot Camp

