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Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly has resigned amid criticism of his handling of the Freedom Convoy
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40 views • February 17, 2022
Rebel News.
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discussed the resignation of the Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly.
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3sFXgLH
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv1vks-ottawa-police-chief-peter-sloly-has-resigned-amid-criticism-of-his-handling.html
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discussed the resignation of the Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly.
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3sFXgLH
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv1vks-ottawa-police-chief-peter-sloly-has-resigned-amid-criticism-of-his-handling.html
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