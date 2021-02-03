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What is Falling from the SKY 11Mar2018
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306 views • February 03, 2021
You might want to speed up the play to save some time. Maria and I noticed this event after 7PM on March 11, 2018. The phone camera did not do justice to this. We could never find out anything about this object falling and burning in the Western Sky. If anyone has any info we would like to hear from you.
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