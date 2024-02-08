Does the World Need a Messiah?

Judgment Day! Radio Discussion





On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/does-world-need-messiah

More about Islam: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/islam

More about Israel: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/israel

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org





You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him. We are and have been discussing Dave Hunt’s latest book Judgment Day! Islam, Israel, and the Nations. That’s what we’ve been doing, Dave, as you know, for almost 24 weeks now in this first segment of our program.





Dave, you end chapter 13 by giving what you call “Hopeful Signs among Muslims Related to Terrorism.” Now, that comes after chapter after chapter of things that gravely concern us about what takes place in Islam. But now, what are these hopeful signs, and in what way do you think they are truly hopeful?





Our main website: www.thebereancall.org

Store: store.thebereancall.org

Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app





In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe