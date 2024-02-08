Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Does the World Need a Messiah?
channel image
The Berean Call
147 Subscribers
12 views
Published Yesterday

Judgment Day! Radio Discussion


On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/does-world-need-messiah

More about Islam: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/islam

More about Israel: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/israel

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org


You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him. We are and have been discussing Dave Hunt’s latest book Judgment Day! Islam, Israel, and the Nations. That’s what we’ve been doing, Dave, as you know, for almost 24 weeks now in this first segment of our program.


Dave, you end chapter 13 by giving what you call “Hopeful Signs among Muslims Related to Terrorism.” Now, that comes after chapter after chapter of things that gravely concern us about what takes place in Islam. But now, what are these hopeful signs, and in what way do you think they are truly hopeful?


Our main website: www.thebereancall.org

Store: store.thebereancall.org

Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app


In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe

Keywords
israelislamjudgment daydave huntberean call

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket