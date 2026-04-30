Food, Flights and Fuel It’s All Breaking Down

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Food prices are accelerating beyond official numbers, while flights are quietly disappearing and automation is moving into places we never expected. What looks like isolated disruptions with fuel costs, fertilizer shortages and extreme weather are actually part of a much larger chain reaction. Outlier is now we have Robot Dogs now patrolling crops.
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