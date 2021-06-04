O'CONNELL REPORT: ISRAELI TECH CONTINUES TO POUR INTO RUSSIA AND CHINA

[57] ISRAELI TECH CONTINUES TO POUR INTO RUSSIA AND CHINA

Re: June 02, 2021



Livestreamed on June 2nd, 2021, it was deleted within an hour and my account suspended. I have appealed. Why was it deleted?



Go ask Aplphabet Inc as they do as they please. It's like asking why Stalin is having you executed then he demands you tell



him why.



Iran wants to take on Israel and vicea versa? This is gonna be funny. Israel can definately wreak havoc with cyber and all the



Russian backdoored tech Iran has bought. None of their air defense system will work and they will be easy pickings from the



air.



B B is out? Is he? He is never out and his spirit will work on in the same vein as the new "feel good huggie bear" shysters



Israel always puts forth. At least you know B B is a Stalinist thug, he tells you right to your face.



The transfer of US tech continues unabated and now beef prices are to rise along with everything else as the narrative is



prepared for inflationa dn war. Food, water and energy will all go down as the excuse for martial law and complete lock down.



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