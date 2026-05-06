Foolish to the World, Wise in Christ | Studies with Stearman-MAY 6 2026

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In today’s study of 1 Corinthians, Gary contrasts worldly wisdom with the mind of Christ and warns against pride, division, and following personalities instead of God. Paul’s message is clear: true spiritual maturity begins with humility, faithfulness, and a direct relationship with Christ.
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