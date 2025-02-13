Aaron Day: Fighting the Coming World Government Technocracy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aaron Day discusses in-depth the technocratic global government planned for 2030, the different parts of its underbelly (e.g. energy certificates or carbon credits, CBDCs, digital passports, AI), how BRICS is part of the world government project, MAGA's embrace of technocracy, what's cooking in the bitcoin-Tether-stablecoin pot, why he's not cyanidepilled, how using cash is not the answer, what solutions he's working on, and more!
Websites
About Aaron Day
Aaron R. Day is a multifaceted entrepreneur, investor, advisor, author, and political activist with a rich background spanning nearly three decades across various sectors such as e-commerce, healthcare, blockchain/cryptocurrency, AI, and clean technology. As a current fellow at the Brownstone Institute and the Chairman/CEO of the Daylight Freedom Foundation, Day combines his industry expertise with a deep commitment to advancing freedom and individual liberty.
