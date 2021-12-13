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Stand Strong You are Not in this Global Vaccine Mandate ALONE! Share Make Viral!
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150 views • December 13, 2021
This message is to uplift those that walked away from the jobs. Holding up their morals, values and freedoms to heart. Many of my family & friends walked away from their jobs due to the jab. Yes it's scary but know that God is right by our side every moment & minute of the our lives. The enemy can't escape the wrath that God has for the wicked. Please share it's all about Motivating, Educating & Activating like minded warriors. Peace & Love to ALL Worldwide.
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