Those who think they owe the Earth.
Alan S
104 views • 3 months ago

Rabbi Mizachi teaching and explaining who rules the world. The John Hopkins institute used to have a study on there website up to three years ago, telling you in there research 92% of those who profess to be a Jew worldwide are of the DNA of the Ashkenazi from Eastern Europe/Turkey region from an empire of the Khazar's who choose Judaism to adopt. The countries around Khazar had enough of the usury, deception, murders, and over ran there territory sending these Ashkenazi around the world. Who are in positions of power now. The State of Israel is 90% Ashkenazi right now according to John Hopkins institute. The tribes of Israel and Judah are a very small remnant scattered around in the world now.

