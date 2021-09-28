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The Shift Becomes Clear
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11 views • September 28, 2021
On the 16th of October, John will walk us out into this grand, consuming change – month by month – highlighting the major inbound events and their likely implications.
He’ll cover the social and governmental disruptions, economic, financial, and technological shocks, big breakthroughs that will reorganize how we see ourselves, what is driving and influencing this change and what the objectives are of the major players who are vying for control. In the end, he’ll paint a picture of how the new world looks like it will arrive and what we can all do to prepare for it. The session will end with an extended question and answer session that will allow plenty of time for all questions both from those in the room and viewers on the livestream.
Join us In Person or via Livestream!
Get tickets and more info here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/transitiontalks/upcoming-events/
He’ll cover the social and governmental disruptions, economic, financial, and technological shocks, big breakthroughs that will reorganize how we see ourselves, what is driving and influencing this change and what the objectives are of the major players who are vying for control. In the end, he’ll paint a picture of how the new world looks like it will arrive and what we can all do to prepare for it. The session will end with an extended question and answer session that will allow plenty of time for all questions both from those in the room and viewers on the livestream.
Join us In Person or via Livestream!
Get tickets and more info here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/transitiontalks/upcoming-events/
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